Spain

Car plows into crowd outside Espanyol vs. Barcelona game, injuring 13 people

The incident occurred in the opening minutes of Barcelona’s game at crosstown rival Espanyol, which concluded with the visitors clinching the Spanish league title.

By Joseph Wilson | The Associated Press

Mossos
Mossos

Spanish officials said that 13 people were hurt when a driver lost control and plowed into a crowd gathered outside a professional soccer match in Barcelona on Thursday.

Catalonia police said it was an accident.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The incident occurred in the opening minutes of Barcelona’s game at crosstown rival Espanyol, which concluded with the visitors clinching the Spanish league title.

Emergency services said seven people were taken to nearby hospitals for the treatment of minor injuries, while the remainder were treated on site.

Police said that they had detained the driver, a 34-year-old woman who tested negative for drugs or alcohol. Their investigation remains open.

Salvador Illa, the regional president for Spain's Catalonia region, said that all the injuries were “minor" and also ruled out any deliberate attack.

The police said in a message on X that the incident presented no danger to the people inside the RCDE stadium.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration

Live updates: President Trump set to end Middle East trip and return to D.C.

NBA

Gregg Popovich International Airport? San Antonio councilman's idea gets support

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Spain
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us