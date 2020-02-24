Germany

Car Hits Crowd at Carnival in German Town; Dozens Injured

German police say a man intentionally drove a car into a crowd of people watching a Carnival procession in a small town, injuring dozens of people including children

By David Rising and Frank Jordans

A man intentionally drove a car into a crowd of people watching a Carnival procession in a small German town, injuring dozens of people including children on Monday, police said.

The driver was arrested, but police couldn't immediately provide details about the man's motivations for crashing into the Carnival procession in Volksmarsen, about 280 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Berlin.

“There were several dozen injured, among them some seriously and sadly also children,” police spokesman Henning Hinn said. Some of the injuries were life-threatening, he said.

The crash came amid the height of Germany's celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

Volkmarsen, which has a population of 7,000, is east of Duesseldorf, near Kassel.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

