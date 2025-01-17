Capital One outage drags into second day, leaving some customers without deposit access

An outage affecting Capital One customers dragged into its second day Friday, further preventing some customers from accessing deposits, payments and transfers.

On Thursday, the bank said the technical issue was the result of a glitch with a third-party vendor.

The vendor, Fidelity Information Services (FIS), based in Jacksonville, Florida, released a statement saying a local power outage had affected a data center that was critical to various applications.

On Friday, FIS said it had restored access to the applications and was working with impacted clients to post transactions that occurred while systems were offline.

"Most, if not all, of that work" would be completed Friday, the company said.

In an email to customers late Thursday, Capital One said it had expected the majority of issues to be resolved by Friday morning.

Yet according to DownDetector.com, there were still hundreds of reports of issues as of 9 a.m. ET Friday.

And on social media, Capital One acknowledged the issues were ongoing, with one bank representative telling an X user it continued to work "around the clock to restore full functionality as soon as possible."

The issues at Capital One after Citibank acknowledged a problem affecting customers' ability to access their accounts from mobile devices, as well as an apparent issue related to fraud alerts.

It is not clear whether FIS was also involved in the Citi outage.

Earlier this month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued Capital One, alleging it misled customers about its savings-account offerings. Capital One has denied the allegations.

Steve Kopack contributed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

