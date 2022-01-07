missing persons

California College Student, 21, Goes Missing After Canoeing in Ocean While Setting Up a Treasure Hunt

A broken piece of the canoe Hunter Lewis was believed to be using the day he vanished was found by searchers on Saturday

Hunter Nathaniel Lewis.
Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

A search is underway for a missing California college student who disappeared after canoeing in the Pacific Ocean, last known to be setting up clues for a treasure hunt he was organizing.

Hunter Nathaniel Lewis, 21, failed to return home on Dec. 30. The California State University Long Beach student was last believed to have canoed near the Trinidad Harbor between 10 a.m. and noon, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said

According to Lewis’ family he left his Blue Lake residence at 8:30 a.m. to hide objects as a part of a treasure hunt he was organizing for friends, the sheriff's office said.  

Anyone with information regarding Hunter’s current or possible whereabouts is urged to contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251.

