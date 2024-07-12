Caitlin Clark wins two ESPY Awards, shares virtual acceptance speech

WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark took home some hardware at the ESPYS Thursday Night after winning two awards.

The Iowa Hawkeye basketball legend earned trophies for record-breaking performance in becoming the NCAA's all-time career scoring leader, and as best college athlete.

She was also nominated in the Best Athlete category, but lost to reigning WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson.

Clark was taken No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever after placing second in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.