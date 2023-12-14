Cadillac reveals three-row Vistiq to round out electric SUV lineup

Cadillac plans to round out its upcoming lineup of all-electric SUVs with a three-row vehicle called the Vistiq.

Cadillac declined to disclose pricing, availability and other specifics of the 2026 Vistiq, which is expected to go on sale in the U.S. in 2025.

With confirmation of the Vistiq, Cadillac's upcoming EV lineup now matches its traditional internal combustion engine vehicle lineup, aside from an extended ESV version of the Escalade.

DETROIT – Cadillac plans to round out its upcoming lineup of all-electric SUVs with a three-row vehicle called the Vistiq, a replacement for its current gas-powered XT6.

The General Motors luxury brand on Thursday released images of the Vistiq, which is expected to be its fifth EV, and slot between the company's current all-electric Lyriq and upcoming Escalade IQ.

Cadillac declined to disclose pricing, availability and other specifics of the 2026 Vistiq, which is expected to go on sale in the U.S. in 2025.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Our brand now has an EV entry in most luxury segments, offering customers a range of choices, and Cadillac EVs will cover most luxury SUV segments across critical global markets in the next two years," John Roth, vice president of Cadillac, said in a release.

With confirmation of the Vistiq, Cadillac's forthcoming EV lineup now matches its traditional internal combustion engine vehicle lineup, aside from an extended ESV version of the Escalade.

The electric SUVs – Optiq, Lyriq, Vistiq and Escalade IQ – are expected to replace their gas-engine counterparts in Cadillac's lineup by 2030, when the brand has said it will exclusively offer EVs. It's also producing a bespoke $300,000-plus Celestiq hatchback.

Cadillac has yet to reveal EV replacements for its two current CT4 and CT5 sedans.