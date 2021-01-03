plane crash

Businessman and Family Die When Plane Hits Michigan House

The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release

By Lyon Township

Police tape
Getty Images

A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members.

The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Trump Begs Georgia Sec. of State to Overturn Election Results in Remarkable, Hourlong Phone Call

East Texas 3 hours ago

Pastor Dead, 1 in Custody in Texas Church Shooting

The family was returning home to Michigan from Georgia, according to the association.

Five people inside the two-story house were able to avoid injury, but fire severely damaged the home in Lyon Township, which is 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, according to authorities.

David Compo’s term at the helm of the builder's association ended Dec. 31. His mother, Janet Compo, served as its president in 1995.

Michael Stoskopf, HBA's CEO, remembered Compo for his contributions to the organization.

“His involvement, professionalism and experience over the years have been great assets to our organization and he has been a true friend to me as we faced challenge after challenge during this past year,” Stoskopf said in a statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

plane crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us