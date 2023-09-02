Nevada

Burning Man attendees advised to ‘shelter in place,' conserve food and water due to heavy rain

Movement in and out of Black Rock City has been halted and the airport is closed, according to organizers

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

Getty

The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees were urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area.

The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held.

More than one-half inch of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno, the National Weather Service in Reno said. At least another quarter of an inch of rain is expected Sunday.

Organizers urged festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel.

This article tagged under:

NevadaFloods
