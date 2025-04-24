Good News

Buford, dog who rescued 2-year-old boy lost in Arizona wilderness, is showered with gifts

Scotty Dunton, who owns the 6-year-old Anatolian Pyrenees, said gifts have been arriving at his doorstep since Boden Allen was rescued.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

The dog that led a 2-year-old boy to safety after he spent a night alone in the Arizona wilderness last week is being praised for his heroism with an influx of gifts from strangers.

Scotty Dunton, who owns the 6-year-old Anatolian Pyrenees named Buford, said gifts have been arriving at his doorstep since Boden Allen's rescue.

Buford, an Anatolian Pyrenees, normally patrols his land and wards off coyotes. KPNX

"Toys, chew toys, snacks, you name it, just a little bit of everything," Dunton told NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix.

Dunton added that he has heard from people all over the world since his dog's rescue mission and that Buford is now an honorary member of the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team. The team even gave Buford a vest. Boden wandered off from his family's home in Seligman on April 14. His father, Cory Allen, said he was working on the roof while his wife, Sarah Allen, tended to their 1-year-old child, KPNX has reported.

2-year-old Boden Allen with his parents, Cory and Sarah Allen. KPNX

The couple called family members for help searching for Boden and eventually contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. More than 40 rescuers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter were brought in to assist.

"I didn’t even know how to process," Sarah told the station. "I looked at his empty bed in the middle of the night, and I’m like, 'This isn’t real, he’s not — how is he not here? How is he out by himself somewhere in the dark?'"

Dunton, a rancher, said that about 16 hours after Boden disappeared, he found the toddler on his property. According to KPNX, Buford found the child sleeping under a tree and led him back to Dunton's ranch, which is about 7 miles from the Allens' home.

Dunton previously told KPNX that he had traced the child's steps and found that Buford had escorted him for at least a mile.

Cory told the station that he feels like "God sent that dog to rescue my son."

Sarah said, "It’s unreal, and it’s unbelievable."

Boden was reunited with Buford on Monday, KPNX reported. Cory said that life is back to normal for his family and that Boden is "active" and "exploring all the time."

