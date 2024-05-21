Buffalo Wild Wings is serving up all-you-can-eat wings with a side of shade.

The restaurant announced its newest promotion in a social media post last week, including a caption that appeared to troll Red Lobster amid the seafood chain filing for bankruptcy.

Buffalo Wild Wings posted an image offering all-you-can-eat boneless wings and fries to dine-in customers for $19.99 on Mondays and Wednesday. The caption pleaded, "pls don't bankrupt us."

Red Lobster held a similar bottomless deal with its $20 Endless Shrimp offering that backfired after the longtime promotion was made permanent in 2023.

While the all-you-can eat shrimp deal led to increased traffic in its restaurants, it led to millions in losses because it was too popular and too inexpensive. It became a contributing factor in the beleaguered company's bankruptcy filing on Monday. The chain reportedly had mulled a Chapter 11 filing since April as it sought a buyer and went on to shutter nearly 50 restaurants across more than 20 states.

Buffalo Wild Wings is taking measures with its all-you-can-eat offering to avoid a similar fate of underfunded overconsumption.

The limited-time all-you-can eat offer is only for boneless wings, as opposed to the more expensive bone-in wings that can fluctuate in price. The offer is limited to only one person per order and cannot be shared.

And don't even think about wrapping up those leftover wings to take home because that is prohibited.