Buffalo Police: 3 Officers Hit by Gunfire During Chase

Three Buffalo police officers were hit by gunfire Tuesday after a motorist fled a traffic stop and led them on a chase through the city's streets, firing at officers from the vehicle, authorities said.

Officers shot and wounded the driver at an intersection in front of a police station. None of the officers' injuries were life-threatening, police said, and no civilians on the street were hit by the flying bullets. One officer was saved from serious injury by a bulletproof vest.

Police said the suspect who was shot was undergoing surgery.

“This was a very brazen situation with a suspect shooting from a vehicle at police officers.... a very, very dangerous situation," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference that took place at the hospital where the officers were taken.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said officers had pulled the car over for a traffic stop around 6 p.m., when the driver drove off.

Police pursued, and the suspect's vehicle slowed to let someone out. After the passenger exited, gunfire started coming from the car and continued as the chase went through city roadways.

A video posted on social media by one bystander showed officers taking defensive positions with weapons drawn behind vehicles as sirens wailed, and then opening fire at someone who couldn't be seen on camera.

Authorities said at least two of the officers were in their vehicles when they were shot. The most seriously injured was an officer who underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

Two people were arrested, police said.