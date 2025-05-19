Cadets killed in Brooklyn Bridge ship crash identified as NTSB investigates

The two sailors who died when a Mexican navy tall ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in turbulent East River waters over the weekend have been identified, as the National Transportation Safety Board launches a formal investigation into what went wrong.

América Yamilet Sánchez, 20, and Jair Maldonado Marcos, 23, were among the 277 crew members aboard when the ship crashed into the bridge. The impact toppled three of its masts, where a number of sailors had been standing as they rode the water, immediately.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sánchez was one of the sailors on the mast, her family says they were told.

Earlier in the day Saturday, Sánchez, who was studying engineering at the Mexican naval academy, had spoken with her mother and excitedly told her that the ship’s next stop would be Iceland. Her parents traveled to Mexico City on Sunday to arrange for the return of their daughter’s body, Hernández said.

Relatives and friends arrived at the family’s home carrying flowers. A small altar was set up on the patio with a photograph of Sánchez and candles. Another two people were seriously hurt. More than a dozen were injured.

Experts say an even deadlier catastrophe was avoided by the ship’s steel rigging, which prevented the masts from falling into the water, as well as the fact that the crew stayed harnessed in position rather than taking the risk that some members could tumble from a 12-story height as they scrambled down the rat lines.

The Cuauhtemoc visited New York as part of a 15-nation global goodwill tour and was departing when it struck the bridge at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, briefly halting traffic atop the span.

Mayor Eric Adams said the 142-year-old bridge escaped major damage.

The Cuauhtemoc sailed for the first time in 1982. It is almost 300 feet long and its main mast has a height of 160 feet, about 30 feet higher than the span of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Cuauhtémoc visited New York as part of a 15-nation global goodwill tour and was departing when it struck the bridge at around 8:20 p.m., briefly halting traffic atop the span. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.