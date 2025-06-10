A 2-year-old boy from the Bronx borough of New York City hasn't been seen since early May, and neither police nor neighbors have much information about the child or what could have happened — leaving the question: Where is Montrell Williams?

The last person to see the boy alive was his father, whom he was with during a custodial visit at an apartment building in Hunts Point on May 10. Law enforcement sources said the two were last seen on Hunts Point Avenue, with Montrell wearing just a white T-shirt and a diaper.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He vanished at that time, but the search for Montrell wasn't shared with the media until Monday. His disappearance and the details surrounding it left those who live in the area baffled.

Police released this photo of Montrell. (Handout)

"Where's the mother? Where's the family? What's going on? In this neighborhood?" said neighbor Martha Ramirez. "Wow. I never seen him before."

NBC New York showed Montrell's photo around the neighborhood, but no one seemed to recognize him. Many have since wondered where the mother and the child's extended family have been in the 31 days since the boy went missing. Police did not have answers to that issue.

Law enforcement sources said they had been questioning Montrell's father at a stationhouse in Mott Haven, but no charges had yet been filed. There was no immediate word whether police believe foul play had been involved.