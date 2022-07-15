Griner Trial Adjourned for 11 days as Defense Requests More Time to Prepare

The trial of basketball star Brittney Griner was adjourned for 11 days on Friday after her defense team asked a Moscow court for more time to prepare.

A handcuffed Griner, 31, who pleaded guilty last week to drug charges stemming from a February arrest at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, was flanked by three security guards as she was led into thecourtroom at Moscow’s Khimki City Court.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and center for the Phoenix Mercury was wearing a yellow and black tie-dyed Nirvana T-shirt at the hearing which began at 10 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET).

Griner has been detained since Russian authorities said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Her lawyer, Alexander Boikov, previously told reporters that Griner admitted that the vape canisters were hers, but said she brought them to Russia unintentionally.

