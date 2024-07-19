Brittney Griner to Evan Gershkovich after he was sentenced in Russia: ‘Don't lose hope'

WNBA star and Olympian Brittney Griner, who was released from a Russian prison last year, encouraged American journalist Evan Gershkovich in an NBC News interview to "stay strong" following his sentencing in Russia on Friday.

Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security prison after he was found guilty of espionage in a case that his employer, The Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government has condemned as a sham.

Gershkovich, 32, denied any wrongdoing in the case that went to trial last month in the city of Yekaterinburg, over a year after he was arrested in the southern Russian city on espionage charges.

Griner, who was released in December after serving about 10 months in a Russian penal colony, said on Friday her heart goes out to Gershkovich and his loved ones.

“I went through that, and I understand what that means," Griner said.

"We have to get him back, we have to," she said, with a message to the journalist: "Don't lost hope."

AP Photo Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands listening to the verdict in a glass cage of a courtroom inside the building of "Palace of justice," in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday, July 19, 2024.

In February 2022, Griner traveled to Russia to play her eighth season in the country’s women’s basketball league. She was arrested at a Moscow airport after two vials of cannabis oil, totaling less than a gram, were found in her luggage at the airport in Moscow.

Griner pleaded guilty at her trial in July but said she had no criminal intent, and packed the canisters inadvertently as she hurriedly prepared for her flight. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

She was released after the Biden administration negotiated her release in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner is gearing up to head to Paris for her third Olympics — her first time traveling abroad since leaving Russia.

“I’m ready, I’m at a good place,” Griner said, adding that she has “a really good support system.”

Gershkovich had been found guilty of collecting secret information about the activities of a defense enterprise for the production and repair of military equipment on instructions from U.S. intelligence services.

Sverdlovsk Region Court’s judge Andrei Mineyev remanded Gershkovich into custody until his sentence can be legally enforced. The journalist is also expected to cover the legal fees, amounting to just over $75.

His defense team has 15 days to appeal the sentence.

