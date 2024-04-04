Florida

Brazilian skydiver killed, another injured after mid-air collision over Florida airport

Giulianno Scotti and another skydiver slammed into each other "mid-air," and Scotti suffered a hard landing, police said

By Kyla Russell

A 42-year-old man was killed Monday after he and another skydiver collided over a Florida airport, authorities said.

The man who died was identified as Giulianno Scotti, of Brazil, according to the DeLand Police Department

Police said in a news release that officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport on Monday afternoon after a skydiver suffered a "hard landing." According to police, Scotti and another skydiver slammed into each other "mid-air," and Scotti suffered a hard landing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, police said.

First responders treated the second skydiver, who was not identified, for minor injuries. 

The release did not say if both skydivers had exited the same plane or the altitude from which they fell. 

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the two men were skydiving with Skydive Deland, a tandem skydiving facility near the airport.

According to Scotti’s Facebook page, he lived in Deland but was from Manaus, Brazil. 

