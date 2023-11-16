5-year-old boy stabbed to death by twin during fight in California

A 5-year-old boy in Santa Cruz County was stabbed to death by his twin brother as they were fighting Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded at about 4 p.m. to the 200 block of Tucker Road in unincorporated Scotts Valley to investigate a stabbing, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputies learned that the twins had been fighting. During the fight, one of them grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed the other, the sheriff's office said.

The boy who was stabbed died at the hospital.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No charges will be filed against anyone involved, according to the sheriff's office.

"Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief."