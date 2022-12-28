Boxing Champ Gervonta Davis Arrested in Parkland on Domestic Violence Charge

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday in Broward County on a charge of domestic violence causing bodily harm.

The 28-year-old was arrested in Parkland and appeared in bond court Wednesday morning, where he was given a $1,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

According to an arrest report, Davis hit a woman on the side of her head with a closed hand slap and she suffered a cut in the inside of her upper lip. Officials said Davis and the woman do not live together.

One of the women undefeated lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is accused of committing misdemeanor battery against claims a permanent injury, which could allow the state to upgrade his charge to a felony.

Davis, who has held titles in the WBA regular lightweight and super lightweight classes and the IBF super featherweight class, has a record of 27-0 and is scheduled to headline a pay-per-view event January 7 in Washington, D.C.

The Baltimore native is also scheduled to appear in court February 16 in his hometown on a hit-and-run case from November 2020. He was previously charged in Coral Gables for a 2020 incident in which he allegedly beat his girlfriend, but those charges were dropped earlier in December.

He was also one of 14 people on board of a plane that skid off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in August 2021. He was not injured in the incident.