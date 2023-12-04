shark attack

US woman killed in shark attack while paddleboarding in Bahamas, police say

The woman was attacked while she was paddleboarding off the coast of Nassau near Sandals' resort

By Asher Klein

A woman from Boston was killed by a shark while paddleboarding off a resort's beach in the Bahamas on Monday, according to reports.

A Royal Bahamas Police Force representative confirmed to NBC News that an American woman was killed in a shark attack while on a paddleboard before 11 a.m. Monday. The woman has not been publicly identified.

The woman, 44, was with a male family member at the time of the shark attack, which took place about three-fourths of a mile off the shoreline near Sandals' resort in Nassau before 11 a.m., police said.

The woman was from Boston, according to The Nassau Guardian and Reuters.

First responders took a boat to the scene of the attack and gave CPR as she was brought to shore, but the woman had no signs of life. It wasn't immediately clear what kind of shark attacked her

Police expected to share more information later Monday.

