Rare earthquake shakes Boston area and parts of New England

While not destructive, and fairly common in areas with more seismic activity like California, a magnitude 3.9 is relatively large for New England.

By Asher Klein

A map showing an earthquake centered off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, with colored blocks showing where people reported feeling shaking — including almost the entire Boston area.
USGS

The Boston area shook from a rare, but minor, earthquake Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey rated the shaking as a magnitude 3.9, downgraded from the initial magnitude of 4.1. It was centered off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine in York Harbor, about 12 miles underground.

While not destructive, and fairly common in areas with more seismic activity like California, that's relatively large for the area.

Shaking was felt across the region — as far away as New Haven, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, according to responses sent to U.S. Geological Survey.

Last year, the Boston area felt shaking from a 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in New Jersey.

Did you know South Carolina saw a devastating 7.3 earthquake in 1886?
