Bonnie Grows Into a Hurricane in Pacific Off Southern Mexico, But Poses No Threat to Land

Forecasters say they expect the hurricane to stay well out to sea and pose no threat to land as it moves generally northwestward off the coast of southern Mexico

Tropical Storm Bonnie strengthened into a hurricane Sunday night in the Pacific, a little over a day after it crossed over Central America from the Caribbean dropping heavy rain but causing little damage.

Forecasters said they expected the hurricane to stay well out to sea and pose no threat to land as it moved generally northwestward off the coast of southern Mexico.

Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) late Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centered 210 miles (335 kilometers) south of Salina Cruz, Mexico, and moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph).

