Bodycam video shows Georgia sheriff's deputy rescue woman from burning car

A sheriff’s deputy saved a woman from a burning car in a rescue that was captured on bodycam video.

Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor responded to a crash Saturday on a Georgia highway and found the car in dense brush off the road.

Using his baton, Taylor broke through the driver’s side window and pleaded for the woman to get out. He then pulled her through the door as flames started to burst from the back of the car.

“Get out, the car’s on fire,” Taylor shouted. “Get out!”

Taylor asked if anyone was still in the car, and the seemingly confused woman indicated that there might be. Taylor and another motorist went back to the blazing car and did not find any passengers.

“Sgt. Taylor responded the way we all hope we would respond in a critical situation just like that,” Candler County Sheriff John Miles said, via WTOC.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the driver but did say she was expected to make a full recovery.