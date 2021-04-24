Man in Body Armor Shot and Killed by LAPD in Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles Police Department officers fatally shot a man in Hollywood Saturday, after a man wearing body armor backed into a police car, confronted the officers and failed to comply to orders.

Hollywood Division officers were responding to a call when a driver cut in front of them on Sunset Boulevard, hit his brakes and backed into the police car, according to LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar.

"At that time the driver exited as did the driver and passenger of the police car. The driver of that car that had reversed back into the police officer was wearing body armor and was holding his right hand behind his back. The officers gave him commands which he did not follow, and he started counting down, saying 3… 2… 1… as he started to pull his hand from his back to the front.," Aguilar said.

The police shooting took place at 2:37 p.m., according to the LAPD.

The man was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

Newschopper4 was over the scene around 2:45 p.m., with a lot of blood on the street as the body was being covered up with a white sheet on Sunset Boulevard. The world-famous street was temporarily shut down in both directions near Fairfax Avenue, with a large police presence.

The detectives are waiting for a search warrant to be administered so that they can search the man's vehicle for evidence.

They’re also canvassing the area looking for video and witnesses to interview.

A black vehicle with several stickers had its back bumper making contact with a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle, and that LAPD unit displayed a damaged driver's side window--consistent with a shooting.

Aguilar said this information was gathered by the body worn video they looked at and stated that there would be a 45-day critical video incident briefing, in which they hope to provide more details about the incident.

Streets in the area were temporarily closed related to the shooting and remained shut down as of 6 p.m., as an investigation was ongoing.