Body of Missing Woman Believed to Be Miya Marcano Recovered: Fla. Sheriff

The Orange County Police Department in Florida has confirmed that deputies located what they believe to be the body of missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

In a news conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said what they believe to be Marcano’s body was found in a wooded area in the area of Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums at approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

"About an hour ago detectives notified Miya's parents of our tragic news," Mina said. "Our hearts are broken, and I told you Thursday that hundreds of Orange County Sheriff's Office personnel were committed to this case and working very hard. Everyone wanted this outcome to be different."

Marcano had not been seen since Friday, September 22.

Candles were lit and crowds gathered in Lauderhill as the search for 19-year-old Miya Marcano continued. NBC 6's Julie Leonardi reports

Although an official identification has not been made by a medical examiner, Mina said they are very confident it was Marcano.

A purse with her identification and belongings was found with the body, Mina said.

The man identified as the prime suspect, Armando Cabellero, was found dead of an apparent suicide Monday.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Deputies were able to locate Marcano's body by tracking Cabellero's cell phone records and it led them to the location where he had been on the Friday she disappeared, Mina said.

Police said Cabellero had previously lived at the Tymber Skan apartments.

This is a developing story. Check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.