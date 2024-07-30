Bobby Witt Jr. grand slam sinks White Sox in franchise-record 15th straight loss

Bobby Witt Jr.'s grand slam -- and fourth hit of the game -- capped Kansas City's six-run, eighth inning rally and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night.

Witt lofted the first pitch he saw from John Brebbia, a low slider, into the left-center stands for 19th homer and third career grand slam. Witt also singled twice and doubled as the Royals handed the major league worst White Sox a franchise-record 15th straight loss.

With Kansas City trailing 5-2 entering the eight, Hunter Renfroe and MJ Melendez hit back-to-back solo drives off reliever Steven Wilson.

Brebbia (0-6) hit Adam Frazier with a pitch and issued a walk to Michael Massey before Witt connected.

Luis Robert Jr. had three hits and an RBI, and Andrew Vaughn added a solo shot for the White Sox.

At 27-82, Chicago is 55 games below. 500 for the first time in franchise history and has a worse record than the 1962 New York Mets (29-80) through 109 games.

Andrew Benintendi drove in a run with a double,

then Paul DeJong followed with an RBI single in Chicago's two-run sixth.

Chris Stratton (3-3), the second of four Kansas City relievers, got four outs for the win despite allowing a run on two hits. James McArthur pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

Royals starter Alec Marsh allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Chicago's Chris Flexen allowed two runs while scattering nine hits over six innings.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first on Gavin Sheets’ RBI single.

The Royals tied it in the third when Witt raced home from third on Salvador Perez’s tapper in front of the plate. Robert’s RBI single in the fifth tied it 2-all and chased Marsh.

Vaughn's 12th homer of the season, in the seventh, made it 5-2.

Kansas City acquired right-hander Michael Lorenzen from Texas for minor league left-hander reliever Walter Pennington on Monday. Lorenzen is 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) for the Rangers, but Royals manager Matt Quatraro wasn’t sure about the versatile righty's arrival date or exact role.

The White Sox traded starting pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham to the Cardinals as part of a three-team deal involving seven players. Chicago also sent hard-throwing reliever Michael Kopech to the NL West-leading Dodgers.

The Dodgers sent infield prospects Miguel Vargas, Alexander Albertus and Jeral Perez to Chicago. Manager Pedro Grifol expects to insert Vargas into the lineup once he arrives.

ROSTER MOVES

The White Sox called up outfielder Dominic Fletcher, left-hander Sammy Peralta and right-hander Touki Toussaint on Monday to fill the holes on their roster after trading away Fedde, Pham and Kopech.

RHP Davis Martin, who made his first appearance in relief on Saturday following Tommy John surgery 11 months ago, will take Fedde’s place in the rotation, Grifol said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Hunter Harvey, who left Sunday’s 7-3 loss to the Cubs with back spasms, was “feeling way better” on Monday, Quatraro said and was playing catch. … RHP John Schreiber was diagnosed with right patellar tendon inflammation after tweaking his knee covering first base Sunday. He’ll have an injection and will be out for an unspecified time.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Michael Wacha (7-6, 3.65 ERA) faces White Sox rookie RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-5, 4.43) on Tuesday night.

