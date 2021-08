Iconic folk singer Bob Dylan has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 1965, when the musician was in his mid-20s, according to a lawsuit filed last week in New York.

According to the suit, which was filed in state Supreme Court on Friday, Dylan befriended the girl, identified only as J.C., in May 1965.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In a statement to NBC News, a spokesman for Dylan said, "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.