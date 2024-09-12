SpaceX's Polaris mission crew to attempt first all-civilian spacewalk

Four private citizens orbiting Earth in a SpaceX capsule are set to perform the first all-civilian spacewalk on Thursday morning.

Billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, retired Air Force Lt. Col. Scott “Kidd” Poteet, and SpaceX engineers Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon are the crew of the Polaris Dawn mission, which launched into space Tuesday to begin a five-day flight.

Their spacewalk is set to occur at 5:58 a.m. ET after it was delayed a few hours, and last around 20 minutes.

All four crewmembers will be exposed to the vacuum of space once Dragon’s hatch is open. Commander @rookisaacman and Mission Specialist @Gillis_SarahE will separately exit the vehicle for ~12 minutes each and perform a series of suit mobility tests during the spacewalk — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2024

Isaacman and a SpaceX engineer will take turns emerging from their capsule hundreds of miles above Earth, sticking close to the hatch. Two other crew members will remain strapped in their seats.

Isaacman teamed up with SpaceX for the first commercial spacewalk to test out new spacesuits.

