The driver of an 18-wheeler struck a bridge and crashed before dawn Monday morning, spilling roughly 35,000 pounds of eggs onto Interstate 30.

The crash took place along I-30 near the Interstate 45/U.S. 75 split in downtown Dallas at about 3:50 a.m.

Westbound I-30 was shut down so that the eggs and fuel could be cleaned up. As of 12:45 p.m. Monday, the roadway remains closed to traffic and there's no ETA on when it will reopen.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

