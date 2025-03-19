‘I Luv My Dawgs Street' and more: Miami neighborhood renames streets to honor iconic songs

Streets along 18th Avenue in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood are about to get co-named in honor of iconic songs and artists who called the area home.

The Miami-Dade County Commission approved the item put forth by District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon on Tuesday, in the hopes it would continue the historic area’s economic revival.

“If you play this music to the people who are from this area, they are going to light up like it’s the Fourth of July,” he said at the meeting. “The essence of this is to encourage economic development in our community. The essence of this is to… let people know that this exists in Miami-Dade County and you should come and see it.”

What streets are getting new names on 18th Avenue in Liberty City?

Between Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 19th Avenue, the following names will be added to the existing designations:

What’s My Name Street on NW 62nd Street

City Girls Street on NW 63rd Street

Soul Ties Street on NW 64th Street

Post & Delete Street on NW 65th Street

Chase Dis Money Street on NW 66th Street

Born N Raised Street on NW 67th Street

Big Money Baller Street on NW 68th Street

We the Best Terrace on NW 68th Terrace

Still Da Baddest Street on NW 69th Street

Trick Love the Kids Street on NW 69th Terrace

It’s Your Birthday Street on NW 70th Street

Bad Boys Bad Boys Street on NW 71st Street

Between Northwest 18th Avenue and the jurisdictional boundary of the City of Miami

Welcome to the MIA Terrace on NW 62nd Terrace

I Luv My Dawgs Street on NW 63rd Street

I Deserve It All Street on NW 64th Street

Closer to My Dreams Street on NW 65th Street

Tunnel Vision Street on NW 66th Street

Welcome to My House Street on NW 67th Street

You Go Girl Street on NW 68th Street

People Change on NW 68th Terrace

Lovers and Friends Street on NW 69th Street

Peace In Da Hood Street on NW 69th Terrace

Run Da Yard Street on NW 70th Street

Between NW 17th Avenue and NW 18th Avenue

No Pain, No Gain Street on NW 71st Street

Between NW 62nd Terrace and NW 71st Street

Memory Lane Avenue on NW 18th Avenue

Why are the streets all on 18th Avenue in Liberty City?

“In the 1950s or so, during the time of segregation, 18th Avenue was the place to be,” Hardemon said, describing how Black artists like Betty Wright and Harry Belafonte would perform on Miami Beach, but had to leave at sunset.

They were welcome in areas like Brownsville, Overtown and, of course, 18th Avenue.

“It had juke joints, it had bars, it had restaurants, and it had living quarters… that’s why they named it Broadway,” the commissioner said, referring to the Broadway Art District located on 6214 Northwest 18th Avenue, in the heart of Liberty City.

“Since I’ve been elected, that’s been my mission. We’re moving on to the next phase of what it takes to bring Broadway to the 21st century, and allow it to compete with Wynwood and Overtown and things of that nature,” Hardemon said.

How were the new names chosen?

To be considered under the resolution, artists must have achieved significant chart success such as being placed on the Billboard Top 100 and Billboard 200.

Artists must have also contributed to the cultural identity of Miami-Dade County and simulated the local economy either by having concerts or through philanthropic efforts.

Some artists that will be recognized include Betty Wright, Trick Daddy, Trina, Flo Rida, Rick Ross and Pitbull.

Many of the songs are Hip-Hop or rap titles.

How did the community and commission respond to the proposal?

The proposal sparked conversation among commissioners about some of the lyrics and references. For instance, the song “Grind With Me” by Pretty Ricky was replaced with “People Change” by Jacki-O.

But some representatives who were previously opposed, like District 13 Commissioner René Garcia, changed their minds.

“Even though I’m not a big fan of some of the lyrics in some of these songs, who am I to stand in the way of trying to do something innovative for your community and your constituency?” Garcia said.