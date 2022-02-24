Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Biden to Announce New ‘Severe' Sanctions Against Russia

Biden administration officials have described measures that would send Russia's ruble crashing, isolate Moscow from the world financial system and possibly drive the country into recession

Drew Angerer

President Joe Biden vowed to impose “severe sanctions” against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. He's expected to spell out the economic penalties in an address to the nation scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Biden, for weeks, has promised “swift and severe costs” if Russian forces moved into Ukraine, and he made clear that the U.S. would go after Russia financially, not militarily.

Biden administration officials have described measures that would send Russia's ruble crashing, isolate Moscow from the world financial system and possibly drive the country into recession. They also have said minimizing the damage to European economies is a primary concern.

This is a live update. Click here to watch Biden's speech and for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisJoe Bidensanctions
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us