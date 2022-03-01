State of the Union 2022

Biden Talks Infrastructure Bill

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington, as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris look on.
Saul Loeb, Pool via AP

Biden thanked Republicans who helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which will pay to rebuild roads, bridges, and airports.

"Now our infrastructure is ranked 13th in the world," he said. "We won’t be able to compete for the jobs of the 21st century if we don’t fix that."

New infrastructure will help the country compete against China and other countries, he said.

The country is building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, will replace poisonous lead pipes so that every America has clean water to drink and provide affordable high-speed internet across the country. . 

"And tonight, I’m announcing that this year we will start fixing over 65,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges in disrepair," he said.

