Biden Talks Infrastructure Bill

Biden thanked Republicans who helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which will pay to rebuild roads, bridges, and airports.

"Now our infrastructure is ranked 13th in the world," he said. "We won’t be able to compete for the jobs of the 21st century if we don’t fix that."

New infrastructure will help the country compete against China and other countries, he said.

The country is building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, will replace poisonous lead pipes so that every America has clean water to drink and provide affordable high-speed internet across the country. .

"And tonight, I’m announcing that this year we will start fixing over 65,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges in disrepair," he said.