Joe Biden

Biden Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination for November Showdown Against Trump

The Democratic nominee will be officially selected by delegates at the DNC, which was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held August 17- 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Joe Biden
John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Joe Biden won enough delegates on Saturday to become the Democratic presidential nominee in November’s showdown against President Donald Trump, NBC News projects.

To win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on the first ballot at the party's convention, a candidate must receive support from a majority of pledged delegates — at least 1,991 of the total 3,979 pledged delegates available.

Heading into the weekend, Biden had already amassed a projected 1,970 pledged delegates, according to NBC News, after winning a series of Democratic primaries on June 2.

U.S. & World

George Floyd Protests Jun 5

Live Updates: NY Cops Resign in Protest of Colleagues’ Suspensions; NFL Admits ‘We Were Wrong’ Not to Listen to Player Protests

unemployment Jun 5

In a Surprise, US Adds 2.5 Million Jobs, Unemployment Rate Falls to 13.3%

Biden will be officially selected by delegates at the Democratic National Convention, which was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held August 17- 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenDecision 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us