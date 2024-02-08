Biden says ‘my memory is fine,' disputes special counsel's report in national address

President Joe Biden in a televised address Thursday evening disputed a special counsel's claims that he willfully retained classified material at his Delaware home, and that he exhibited poor memory during an investigation of that material.
"My memory is fine," Biden told reporters hours after the release of special counsel Robert Hurt's report.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
