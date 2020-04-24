Joe Biden

Biden Says He Thinks Trump Will Try to Delay the November Election

"Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held," Biden said

In this April 1, 2020, file photo, Joe Biden appears remotely on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Joe Biden said Thursday that he believes President Donald Trump will try and delay the November election, NBC News reports.

"Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held,” the former vice president and apparent Democratic presidential nominee said during an online fundraiser.

"Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now, what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote," Biden said. "That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

Trump has not made any comments about delaying the Nov. 3 election, and he does not have the power to do so unilaterally.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Joe Biden
