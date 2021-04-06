Biden Moving Vaccine Eligibility Date for All Adults to April 19

President Joe Biden is set to announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

Biden is slated to make the announcement at the White House later Tuesday following a visit to a vaccination site in Virginia, a White House official told NBC News.

With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, the official said.

But most states and some U.S. cities have already announced plans to open eligibility to all adults by that date.

Connecticut opened access to all residents age 16 and older on April 1 and Florida opened full access to all adults ages 18 and over on April 5. Teens ages 16 and 17 are also eligible in Florida at select sites with parental or guardian approval. In Biden's home state of Delaware and in New York, all residents 16 or older can sign up to get a dose starting Tuesday, April 6.

California and Maryland will start vaccinating anyone 16 and older starting on April 12, while New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., have all previously announced vaccination eligibility would expand to all adults on April 19. Virginia is opening up vaccine registration to all resident starting on April 18.

In Illinois, the vaccine eligibility rollout is piecemeal. Counties with low vaccine demand are currently allowed to expand eligibility to all residents 16 and older. However, starting April 12, all Illinois residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to get a shot, but not in Chicago.

Hawaii and Oregon are the only two states that haven’t already announced plans to have open eligibility by April 19, according to tracking by NBC News.

The new deadline of April 19 is about two weeks earlier than Biden's original May 1 deadline.

The president had announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home.