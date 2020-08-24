RNC 2020

Biden, Dems Focus Their RNC Counterattack on Trump's ‘Failed' COVID-19 Response

The GOP convention hailed the president's handling of the pandemic as having saved lives

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 19: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on stage after Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) spoke on the third night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center August 19, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harris is the first African-American, first Asian-American, and third female vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The opening night of the Republican National Convention railed against socialism, cancel culture, "woketopians," labor unions and calls to defund the police. But Democrats ignored much of that to keep their focus on President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

Democrats didn't engage with the red meat GOP speakers tossed to the virtual crowds and instead just referred back to the chaos they say Trump has caused in office.

"What they (voters) will hear from Donald Trump this week are the last things our country needs: more desperate, wild-eyed lies and toxic division in vain attempts to distract from his mismanagement," said Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee. "What they won't hear is what American families have urgently needed and been forced to go without for over seven consecutive months: any coherent strategy for defeating the pandemic."

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Republicans Paint Dark Picture of Future If Trump Loses

wisconsin 9 hours ago

Protesters in Kenosha Defy Curfew Over Police Shooting of Black Man

The Democratic National Committee on Monday night used a projector to turn the side of a building near where Republicans were speaking into a 75-foot-tall billboard with the words, "1,000+ deaths per day" displayed over a photo of Trump golfing.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

RNC 2020Donald TrumpcoronavirusJoe BidenDemocrats
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us