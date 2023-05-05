Biden Defends Son Hunter Ahead of Possible Federal Tax, Gun Charges

President Joe Biden defended his son Hunter as federal prosecutors are said to be nearing a decision on whether to charge the president’s son with tax and firearms violations after a four-year criminal investigation.

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” Biden said in an interview with Stephanie Ruhle, host of “The 11th Hour on MSNBC.” "I trust him. I have faith in him.”

Asked how charges against his son could impact his presidency, Biden said he stands by Hunter.

“It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him,” the president said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Federal prosecutors are weighing whether to charge Hunter Biden with two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, a single felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes, and the gun charge, also a potential felony. Hunter Biden has said he has since reconciled delinquent tax filings.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.