Biden Admin. to Send $100M in Javelin Missiles to Ukraine

The Biden administration pledged Tuesday night $100 million in defense aid for Ukraine to be used for Javelin anti-tank missiles.

The announcement follows repeated pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more weapons to fight Russian forces that invaded on Feb. 24 — and after he detailed alleged war crimes in the city of Bucha to the U.N. Security Council.

Earlier this month, the United States said it was providing $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine that included laser-guided rocket systems, armed drones, ammunition and other equipment.

Since February, the United States has provided the country with more than $2 billion in aid.

Read more from NBCNews.com.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.