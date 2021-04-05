march madness

Baylor Wins Title, Ends Gonzaga's Bid for Perfect Season

The championship is the first for the Bears' men's basketball program

Jared Butler #12 of the Baylor Bears drives to the basket against Andrew Nembhard #3 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 5, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Jared Butler scored 22 points and MaCio Teague chipped in 19 more to lead Baylor to an 86-70 win over Gonzaga to claim the Bears' first NCAA men's basketball title Monday night.

Baylor jumped out to a 21-6 first half lead and Gonzaga struggled to climb back into the game.

Baylor made a mockery of the first Final Four game on Saturday, stifling Houston for a chance at the program's first national title. Then Gonzaga made miracles happen, winning on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history.

The teams were supposed to meet four months ago to the day in Indianapolis.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

march madnesscollege basketball
