Baylor Wins Title, Ends Gonzaga's Bid for Perfect Season

Jared Butler scored 22 points and MaCio Teague chipped in 19 more to lead Baylor to an 86-70 win over Gonzaga to claim the Bears' first NCAA men's basketball title Monday night.
Baylor jumped out to a 21-6 first half lead and Gonzaga struggled to climb back into the game.
Baylor made a mockery of the first Final Four game on Saturday, stifling Houston for a chance at the program's first national title. Then Gonzaga made miracles happen, winning on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history.
U.S. & World
The teams were supposed to meet four months ago to the day in Indianapolis.
Copyright AP - Associated Press