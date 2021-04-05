Baylor Wins Title, Ends Gonzaga's Bid for Perfect Season

Jared Butler scored 22 points and MaCio Teague chipped in 19 more to lead Baylor to an 86-70 win over Gonzaga to claim the Bears' first NCAA men's basketball title Monday night.

Baylor jumped out to a 21-6 first half lead and Gonzaga struggled to climb back into the game.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Baylor made a mockery of the first Final Four game on Saturday, stifling Houston for a chance at the program's first national title. Then Gonzaga made miracles happen, winning on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history.

The teams were supposed to meet four months ago to the day in Indianapolis.