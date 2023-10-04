Floating webs of baby spiders are falling from the sky in San Francisco

Residents across the Bay Area are reporting clouds of white webbing floating through the sky and blanketing the region. The spooky spectacle isn't a Halloween stunt. It's a natural wonder called “ballooning."

Ballooning refers to when baby spiders are first born, they release tiny strands of silk and then use it to float away to find new areas to find food or places to live.

Fred Larabee is an entomologist and professor of biology at San Jose State University and believes the wind, and spiders able to sense electric fields, have something to do with it.

“Both the wind is definitely dragging them and affects the directionality of where they’re going. But then also, they absolutely can sense these electric fields,” he said. “They have very specialized structures on their legs that are attuned to these electric fields; they respond to them. So we know that they can detect them, and so it seems very likely that both of those things are happening.”

Larabee says the webs are not a problem and he’s encouraging everyone to look for the white globs and figure out what types of spiders might be inside.

He says the early Halloween decorations could be a fun opportunity for everyone to learn more about spiders.