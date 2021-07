During halftime of Team USA's loss to France in men's basketball, fans were treated to some unexpected and bizarre entertainment. A robot was brought on to the court and started sinking jump shots with ease as onlookers watched with a blend of curiosity and amazement.

Team USA probably could have used the robot's services as their offense failed them in the 4th quarter. A 16-2 run by France in the final 3:17 of the game ultimately led to an 83-67 defeat.