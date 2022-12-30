Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93

Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV broadcaster who blazed a trail for women in a male-dominated medium, died Friday. She was 93.

Walters was known in recent years as the co-creator and matriarch of the hit ABC daytime show “The View,” but older viewers remember her as the first female anchor of a network news program and the pre-eminent interviewer on television.

She earned that reputation with a penchant for meticulous preparation, whether she was interviewing despots or divas, models or murderers.

“I do so much homework, I know more about the person than he or she knows about themselves,” Walters said in a 2014 television special.

