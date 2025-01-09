Are banks open on January 9? What to know ahead of the National Day of Mourning

On Sunday, Dec. 29, former U.S. president Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100.

The Georgia-born politician served in The White House from 1977 to 1981, and is remembered for his many contributions, not only while he served in office, but also for his accomplishments in the years following his presidency, including winning a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his diplomacy work.

In honor of the life and legacy of the 39th U.S. president, President Joe Biden designated that all flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days. Biden also declared Thursday, Jan. 9 as a National Day of Mourning, calling on Americans to “assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr.”

As part of the executive order, all executive departments and federal government agencies will be closed as a mark of respect for the former president and in observance of the official state funeral.

Much like a federal holiday, post offices will be closed and there won't be mail delivery on Jan. 9. According to the USPS, there will still be some limited package delivery on Thursday, but otherwise, mail will not run on that day.

But what about banks, credit unions and other financial institutions, including the U.S. Stock Market?

Here's everything to know for Thursday, Jan. 9, so you can plan accordingly.

Are banks open on Thursday, Jan. 9?

Typically, banks and other financial institutions close on federal holidays, of which there are 11 each year.

Since Jan. 9 is a National Day of Mourning but technically not a federal holiday, Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other major banks will remain open, as will credit unions and most other financial institutions.

Will the U.S. stock market be open on Thursday, Jan. 9?

The U.S. stock market, which includes the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, is typically open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. ET to 4 p.m.

However, on Thursday, Jan. 9, U.S. markets will remain closed in observance of the National Day of Mourning set aside for Carter. Markets will resume trading as usual on Friday, Jan. 10.

