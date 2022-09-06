Avoid Eating Lobster, Sustainability Group Says. Here's Why

A major New England staple is now red-listed by a sustainability group that works with Whole Foods, The Cheesecake Factory and other national brands.

As of this week, Seafood Watch announced that it has classified American lobster, including Maine lobster, as seafood to avoid.

The group, which is a program of the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, said in a news release that, “after reviewing all available scientific data, as well as existing legal requirements and regulations, Seafood Watch determined that current Canadian and U.S. management measures do not go far enough to mitigate entanglement risks and promote recovery of the North Atlantic right whale. As a result, Seafood Watch assigned a red rating to those fisheries using pots, traps, and gillnets.”

Maine Gov. Janet Mills criticized the “avoid” designation from Seafood Watch, saying in a statement:

Seafood Watch is misleading consumers and businesses with this designation. Generations of Maine lobstermen have worked hard to protect the sustainability of the lobster fishery, and they have taken unprecedented steps to protect right whales – efforts that the Federal government and now Seafood Watch have failed to recognize. No right whale death has been attributed to Maine gear, and there has not been a right whale entanglement attributed to Maine lobster gear in eighteen years.

This designation is flat out wrong. It sends the wrong message about Maine lobster, and it insults thousands of hardworking lobstermen who risk their lives to put food on the table while practicing responsible stewardship and taking action to protect whales. Consumers and businesses must see through this list and recognize that lobstermen are partners in conservation and sustainability and that the delicious Maine lobster can and should continue to be enjoyed.

In an interview, Monterey Bay Aquarium Vice President of Global Ocean Conservation Jennifer Dianto Kemmerly said, “No one wants their appetite for seafood to be driving a species to extinction.”

In terms of whether or not a business, restaurant or chef who follows Seafood Watch guidance chooses to longer use or sell lobster, Dianto Kemmerly said that depends on their commitment to sustainability.

She also explained that it is possible for New England lobster to return to a green or yellow designation if further research can more clearly rule out lobster gear from the state as a cause of whale entanglements.

"Right now, science indicates most entanglements are not recorded," said Dianto Kemmerly.

She added that "90%" of entanglements "can't be linked to a particular gear type, so that's the evidence we're looking for."

Meanwhile, Marianne LaCroix, executive director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, called the Seafood Watch designation "disappointing."

LaCroix explained that her organization commented to Seafood Watch earlier this year during a public feedback opportunity and noted that Maine's lobster industry believes that decades have gone by without a known right whale entanglement.

She also said she hopes consumers and other businesses recognize the effort that people who fish for lobster have put in to avoid hurting whales.

"They've continued to make improvements over the years, even this year, they have put in a whole new round of measures," LaCroix said.

A representative for Whole Foods said the company will not stop selling lobster at this time, saying in a statement: "We are aware of the decision by Seafood Watch and are committed to working with our suppliers, local fisherman and fisheries, fishery managers, and environmental advocacy groups as the situation develops. In the meantime, we will continue to sell lobsters from fisheries that are certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council."