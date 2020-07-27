Woman Dies in Apparent Shark Attack in Maine

A woman has died in what authorities in Maine are describing as an apparent shark attack.

A witness said the woman was swimming "when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack," according to a statement from the Maine Department of Marine Resources. Kayakers in the area took her to shore, where paramedics were called. But she was pronounced dead.

Swimmers are being advised to be cautious near Bailey Island and not to swim near seals or large groups of fish.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources didn't have any other information about the incident and didn't give the woman's name. It said the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities haven't definitely confirmed that a shark attack took place.

Earlier, a Coast Guard official had said the agency responded to a possible shark attack off Harpswell, a rocky collection of islands and peninsulas northeast of Portland, about 3:30 p.m., according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. They didn't reach Harpswell, after hearing that two kayakers helped take two people to shore, where paramedics were waiting.

Bailey Island is part of Harpswell.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office had said it was responding to a trauma scene. They couldn't confirm whether the incident was a shark attack.

There has been just one shark attack documented in Maine since 1837, according to the International Shark Attack File maintained by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida.

Last year, a white shark was sighted about a mile off of Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine. Beachgoers were warned about the sighting, but the beach wasn't closed at the time.

"This was a fluke event. We're certainly not going to shut down the beaches for one sighting," a local police official said at the time.

While Maine may not have frequent shark sightings, Cape Cod has. In 2018, it had Massachusetts's first deadly shark attack for 80 years, when a man boogie boarding in Wellfleet was fatally mauled. Since then, beaches have been closed for shark sightings, sometimes multiple times a day in late summer, when sharks are most commonly found in the area's waters.

White sharks have been drawn to Cape Cod by the growing populations of seals on its shores.