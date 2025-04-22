Australian identical twins go viral for speaking in unison during carjacking incident interview

Australian identical twin sisters Bridgette and Paula Powers have captured the internet’s attention after a video of them recounting a frightening experience with a carjacker went viral.

On April 21, 7News Queensland, a local news station in Australia, uploaded a clip to X about twin sisters who observed a car thief on Steve Irwin Way. When journalist Marlina Whop introduced the segment, she said the network interviewed two sisters who explained how their mother and another man interacted with the thief. But the Powers sisters’ retelling was far from what viewers were anticipating.

In the interview, Bridgette and Paula Powers spoke in unison while dressed in the same bunny-covered shirts. “One guy, he was up there with our mom. He went up there and he was coming back down toward us. And he goes, ‘Run, he’s got a gun!’” the sisters reenacted at the same time. “Oh, our hearts started to pound. I said, ‘Mom, where’s mom?’”

Witnesses are recounting the mayhem that unfolded on the Sunshine Coast. Two sisters have told of how their mother and a man raced to help when the carjacked SUV rolled on Steve Irwin Way, only to find the gun-wielding car thief emerging from the wreck. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/BRLNjRecAf — 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) April 21, 2025

They then heard their mom approach the carjacker, who had blood on his face, and ask if he was OK. The two said the man threatened to shoot their mother.

“Mom distracted him to make him look the other way,” they continued, still talking as one. “Mom ran into the bush behind the fence and the guy goes to her, ‘I’ll find you and I’ll shoot you.’”

They said they were “blessed” that he didn’t harm their mother.

Bridgette and Paula Powers only differed at the end of their joint statement when one said they “ran for their life” and the other said they “ran for their safety.”

X users quickly reacted to the clip, which racked up over 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

“Nothing can prepare you for the witness interview 7 News decided to run with on this story,” one tweeted.

Another said, “This is the kind of scene you couldn’t script, characters you couldn’t invent. Watch it immediately with the sound on. Australia can’t be real.”

A third labeled it an, “Instant classic.”

Although the interview is currently going viral, Bridgette and Paula Powers, also known as the Twinnies, have been local celebrities for years as wildlife rescuers.

In 2021, the sisters were interviewed by the Australian broadcasting network ABC News about their conservation efforts and their history working with the late Steve Irwin.

According to the news outlet, the sisters had to leave school in year 10 due to health issues. They then started focusing on their passion for taking care of animals and have been doing so ever since.

“We love all creatures great and small,” they told the Australian network.

One day, they met Irwin when they were helping a sick green sea turtle. He arrived to also save the sea turtle and was “quite taken with them,” according to their sister Liz Eather.

Following their meeting, Bridgette and Paula Powers began working at the Australia Zoo and launched a charity called Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue, which they have operated for over 20 years, the Australian news outlet said.

Bridgette and Paula Powers also explained in the article why it is “natural” for them to speak in unison.

“Our brains must think alike at the same time,” they said. The two acknowledged that it is “weird” to some and revealed they tried to alter the way they speak in the past.

“We do annoy a lot of people,” they continued, before adding that changing “doesn’t feel right to us at all.”

They spoke about dressing the same, too. The sisters shared they weren’t fans of wearing different outfits. “We did try once but we still got stared at. So what the heck. We might as well wear the same clothes again,” they said.

They described the “special” bond between them as being “like a magnet.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: