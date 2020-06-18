Australia

Australian Leader Says Unnamed State Increasing Cyberattacks

The frequency of attacks has increased “over many months"

By Rod Mcguirk

Australia One Nation
Rod McGuirk/AP, File

Australia is under increasing cyberattack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor,” the Australian prime minister said Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison would not name the state, and he said he made the threat public to raise awareness.

“Australian organizations are currently being targeted by a sophisticated state-based cyber actor,” Morrison told reporters.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 11 hours ago

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to End Legal Protections for Young Immigrants

Rayshard Brooks 8 hours ago

In Interview Before His Death, Rayshard Brooks Said Justice System Sees Us as ‘Animals'

“This activity is targeting Australian organizations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organizations, education, health, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure,” he added.

Although the threat was constant, the frequency of attacks had increased “over many months.”

“This is the actions of a state-based actor with significant capabilities. There aren’t too many state-based actors who have those capabilities,” Morrison said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us