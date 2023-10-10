transgender rights

At least two transgender women will compete in the Miss Universe pageant

Marina Machete, who was crowned Miss Portugal last week, and Rikkie Valerie Kolle, who became Miss Netherlands in July, will be among the 90 contestants.

By Jo Yurcaba | NBC News

Contestant Rikkie Kolle reacts after being crowned winner in the Miss Netherlands beauty pageant in Leusden, on July 8, 2023.
Evert Elzinga/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Marina Machete became the first transgender woman to win Miss Portugal last week, making her one of two trans contestants so far to compete for Miss Universe later this year.

Machete, a 28-year-old flight attendant, thanked her supporters for the “positive and empowering” messages she has received since being crowned Thursday. 

In July, Rikkie Valerie Kolle, 22, became the first trans woman to be crowned Miss Netherlands.

“Yes I’m trans and I want to share my story but I’m also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I did this on my own strength and enjoyed every moment.”

It appears that Machete and Kolle will be the only transgender contestants among the 90 women who will compete for the crown on Nov. 18. There are two more qualifying pageants — in Mongolia and China — before the Miss Universe pageant next month, and no local reporting has identified any trans contestants.

