At Least 5 Dead as Severe Weather Rages Across Oklahoma, Texas

At least five people were killed as severe weather raged across Texas, Oklahoma and the southeastern United States on Wednesday, NBC News reports.

In East Texas, at least three people were dead and as many as 30 injured after a twister touched down in the town of Onalaska, according to Seth W. Christensen, spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Another deadly tornado touched down near the southern Oklahoma city of Madill about 5 p.m. and damaged at least a dozen structures, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said.

Two people were killed, said Robert Chaney, emergency management director for Marshall County, and a third was in critical condition at a hospital.

The twister, which happened about 100 miles north of Dallas, was part of a severe weather outbreak expected to include heavy rains, flash flooding and thunderstorms across the Southeast, according to the National Weather Service.

