Space Exploration

Asteroid on ‘collision course' with Earth burns up above far northeastern Russia

Residents in the Russian republic of Yakutia were treated to a light show as the asteroid harmlessly burned up.

By David K. Li | NBC News

A small asteroid sped toward Earth before it burned out above far northeastern Russia on Tuesday night, sparking a natural light show for residents in the remote corner of the planet, officials said.

The flying space rock, which was less than 70 centimeters (27.5 inches) wide, had "been spotted on a collision course" with Earth, the European Space Agency said earlier Tuesday, predicting that the impact would be "harmless."

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

A "nice fireball in the sky over northern Siberia" was reportedly spotted at 5:15 p.m. CET (11:15 a.m. ET) by residents in the Russian republic of Yakutia, the space agency said.

NASA called the event a "harmless fireball" and credited the University of Arizona’s Bok telescope for having first spotted its approach.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the asteroid, which was dubbed C0WEPC5.

“Thanks to observations from astronomers around the world, our alert system was able to predict this impact to within +/- 10 seconds,” the agency said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Space Exploration
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us